Photo 422
Take A Seat
Strolling around the forecourt of the Sydney Opera House.
19th June 2022
19th Jun 22
2
0
KazzaMazoo
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
424
photos
52
followers
47
following
116% complete
View this month »
417
418
419
420
421
422
423
424
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
iphone
,
australia
,
sydney
Corinne
ace
Nice composition
June 26th, 2022
Annie D
ace
great image!
June 26th, 2022
