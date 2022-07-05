Previous
Inappropriate Statue by mazoo
Photo 437

Inappropriate Statue

Always check your artwork from all angles. Captain Cook statue Hyde Park. More meandering through City of Sydney.
Winter, day #35
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
