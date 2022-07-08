Previous
Next
Up by mazoo
Photo 440

Up

Old buildings have so much character and gorgeous design details, unlike the depressing pre-fab modern concrete boxes.
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Oh wow, what a stunner!
July 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise