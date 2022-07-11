Previous
Don’t Sit Here by mazoo
Photo 443

Don’t Sit Here

……or lose your balance leaning over the garden to get the shot 🤨 Family of spiked ball things, Botanic Gardens, Sydney. There was a plant sign but in my embarrassment I left too quickly to read it😂
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
