Previous
Next
Green Horsepower by mazoo
Photo 536

Green Horsepower

Car booked in for a service and they supplied this electric courtesy car. Zoom zoom 🚗 💨 ⚡️
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
146% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
That would have been interesting to drive
February 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise