Previous
Next
Bananarama by mazoo
Photo 539

Bananarama

Miss Mazoo (b.1906)

BANANARAMA
Oil on canvas, on an iPhone on an app.

Donated to the 365 Gallery by the artist, February 2023.
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
147% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Brilliant!
February 28th, 2023  
Helen Jane ace
works well - it is wonderful what you can do with iphone and an app . I love snapseed and often transfer photos from my camera to the phone so I can use it.
February 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise