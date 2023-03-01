Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 539
Bananarama
Miss Mazoo (b.1906)
BANANARAMA
Oil on canvas, on an iPhone on an app.
Donated to the 365 Gallery by the artist, February 2023.
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KazzaMazoo
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
539
photos
60
followers
64
following
147% complete
View this month »
532
533
534
535
536
537
538
539
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
yellow
,
banana
,
food
,
art
,
rainbow2023
Lesley
ace
Brilliant!
February 28th, 2023
Helen Jane
ace
works well - it is wonderful what you can do with iphone and an app . I love snapseed and often transfer photos from my camera to the phone so I can use it.
February 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close