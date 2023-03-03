Previous
Blue Rise by mazoo
Photo 541

Blue Rise

Early morning meeting in the city and spotted this blue steel and glass wonder against todays cloudless blue sky.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
Kathy A ace
Love all the patterns and lines
March 3rd, 2023  
Annie D ace
great PoV and love all the geometry
March 3rd, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
How did the architects come up with this! Amazing!
March 3rd, 2023  
