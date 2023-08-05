Previous
Fallen Camellia by mazoo
Fallen Camellia

Fallen camellia from the garden, after the rain, photographed under a lamp with the light level turned down on the phone.
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

KazzaMazoo

@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
