Photo 598
It’s A New Dawn, It’s A New Day
Feeling a little Bublé as we move in to 2024 :)
Lilly Pilly’s flowering like NYE fireworks.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
KazzaMazoo
@mazoo
Hi from Australia. Experimenting with a year of photos on the iPhone. Apologies to all the proper photographers who may have just recoiled in horror🤭...
flowers
australia
garden
lillypilly
52wc-2024-w1
