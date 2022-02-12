Sign up
Photo 1026
Warm day at the beach
Another warm day brought lots of people, dogs, and horses to the beach today. My pup was quite impressed with her first sight of horses! Quick iPhone shot was the best I could do today.
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1163
photos
93
followers
106
following
Views
3
365
iPhone 12 Pro
12th February 2022 12:24pm
Tags
beach
,
horses
