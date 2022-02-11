Previous
An unexpected find by mccarth1
Photo 1025

An unexpected find

It was a lovely warm, spring-like day today. Lots of people took advantage and enjoyed walking along the beach, including me! Found this cairn among the rocks.
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Lin ace
They did a wonderful stacking job and you made a great capture - Fav
February 11th, 2022  
Velina
Beautiful capture
February 12th, 2022  
