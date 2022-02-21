Sign up
Photo 1035
Reminiscent of a bygone time
Not a sight one sees often these days. Took this during the snow storm a week ago.
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
1
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th February 2022 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
buggy
,
wagon
Milanie
ace
And you found it in such a wonderful setting!
February 22nd, 2022
