Photo 1036
Red roof in snow
This street has many nice rustic structures that I enjoy checking out regularly. Took this in the snow storm the other day.
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
snow
barn
red roof
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Delightful . Love the pop of red . Such an amazing building. Fav
February 23rd, 2022
Barb
ace
Like a very lovely postcard! Fav
February 23rd, 2022
