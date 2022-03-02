Previous
Paddling for lunch by mccarth1
Photo 1044

Paddling for lunch

It was a beautiful afternoon to be out and about today. Found a pair of swans feeding calmly in a salt water pond.
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Kerry McCarthy

ace
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Mags ace
Beautiful! They are so graceful on the water.
March 3rd, 2022  
