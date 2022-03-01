Sign up
Photo 1043
Finch in the sleet
Only took real estate photos today for work, so here's a finch from the other day.
1st March 2022
1st Mar 22
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Tags
rain
,
finch
,
sleet
,
bird`
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful capture. Love his red breast. Poor fellow, he looks all wet.
March 2nd, 2022
