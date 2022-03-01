Previous
Finch in the sleet by mccarth1
Photo 1043

Finch in the sleet

Only took real estate photos today for work, so here's a finch from the other day.
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful capture. Love his red breast. Poor fellow, he looks all wet.
March 2nd, 2022  
