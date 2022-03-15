Sign up
Photo 1057
Mourning Dove
I usually see doves in tree branches or on the ground but this one perched in front of me and posed for a portrait.
15th March 2022
15th Mar 22
1
1
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th March 2022 5:49pm
Tags
bird
,
dove
,
mourning dove
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful portrait too, I love the tones here.
March 16th, 2022
