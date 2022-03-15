Previous
Next
Mourning Dove by mccarth1
Photo 1057

Mourning Dove

I usually see doves in tree branches or on the ground but this one perched in front of me and posed for a portrait.
15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
289% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a beautiful portrait too, I love the tones here.
March 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise