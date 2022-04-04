Sign up
Photo 1077
Beautiful spring day
Passed this spot in my travels. Thought it was a pretty scene on a lovely day. I wouldn't mind enjoying the views from that home on the water.
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
2
0
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1215
photos
101
followers
105
following
295% complete
View this month »
1070
1071
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th April 2022 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
clouds
,
waterfront
,
low tide
Susie
ace
Lovely skies
April 5th, 2022
Diana
ace
Not only that, a beautiful capture and scenery. The cloudscape is quite amazing too.
April 5th, 2022
