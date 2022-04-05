Previous
Lesser Yellowlegs by mccarth1
Lesser Yellowlegs

Caught this guy feeding at low tide yesterday.
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Suzanne ace
The detail is great and the yellow leg really pops
April 5th, 2022  
George ace
Great capture.
April 5th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a smart looking bird , a new one for me ! Love his slim , clean lines as speckled plumage !
April 5th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beauty of a bird! Great close up shot
April 5th, 2022  
