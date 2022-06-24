Sign up
Photo 1126
Carpet of green
It's been a little dry lately, then we got some rain the other day. I felt like I was in a tropical forest!
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
1
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1264
photos
102
followers
106
following
308% complete
View this month »
1119
1120
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
1126
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd June 2022 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
greens
,
path
,
ferns
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful scene, lovely lush leading lines.
June 25th, 2022
