Previous
Next
Goldeneye by mccarth1
Photo 1200

Goldeneye

I enjoyed trying to catch this goldeneye. It would dive and stay underwater for quite a while, then pop up some distance away. Made for a fun challenge!
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
328% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Allison Maltese ace
You caught it nicely. It is similar when I try to get the cormorants swimming or even a manatee surfacing. Its all about the timing!
March 18th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful closeup!
March 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise