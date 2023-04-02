Sign up
Photo 1204
A pig's life
I went to see the animals at a local farm with my grandnephew. Here's a pig enjoying life in his muddy element!
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Tags
mud
,
pig
Babs
ace
At least it isn't rolling in the mud. Well not yet anyway.
April 4th, 2023
Mags
ace
Nothing happier than a pig in mud! =)
April 4th, 2023
