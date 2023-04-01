Sign up
Photo 1203
Wood Variations
The owners of this weathered shed do a great job keeping it in good shape. Over the years they have replaced the boards as they rot and added the new metal roof.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1342
photos
110
followers
117
following
329% complete
View this month »
1196
1197
1198
1199
1200
1201
1202
1203
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st April 2023 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barn
,
wood
,
shed
Islandgirl
ace
Wow really neat shed, love the double doors!
April 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely tones and capture!
April 3rd, 2023
