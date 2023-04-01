Previous
Wood Variations by mccarth1
Wood Variations

The owners of this weathered shed do a great job keeping it in good shape. Over the years they have replaced the boards as they rot and added the new metal roof.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Islandgirl ace
Wow really neat shed, love the double doors!
April 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
Lovely tones and capture!
April 3rd, 2023  
