Photo 1207
Bedraggled dad
This poor guy has been working tirelessly, along with his mate to feed his newly hatched family. I'm exhausted just watching them!
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Tags
bluebird
,
male bluebird
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful capture.
April 16th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Aww so sweet!
April 17th, 2023
