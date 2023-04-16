Previous
Bedraggled dad by mccarth1
Photo 1207

Bedraggled dad

This poor guy has been working tirelessly, along with his mate to feed his newly hatched family. I'm exhausted just watching them!
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Corinne C ace
A beautiful capture.
April 16th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Aww so sweet!
April 17th, 2023  
