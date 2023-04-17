Previous
Mom feeding the brood by mccarth1
Mom feeding the brood

This is the mate of the male bluebird from yesterday. They have been so busy feeding the crew! I love hearing the little peeping when they arrive with the food. I have several newer birdhouses in the yard but they seem to prefer this weathered one.
17th April 2023

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
