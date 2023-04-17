Sign up
Photo 1208
Mom feeding the brood
This is the mate of the male bluebird from yesterday. They have been so busy feeding the crew! I love hearing the little peeping when they arrive with the food. I have several newer birdhouses in the yard but they seem to prefer this weathered one.
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365!
1347
photos
108
followers
118
following
1201
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
1207
1208
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th April 2023 9:54am
birdhouse
bluebird
female bluebird
