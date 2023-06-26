Previous
Fence in the fog by mccarth1
Fence in the fog

We've had some foggy mornings lately. This farm used to have sheep grazing in the field but the work become too much for the elderly owner. I miss the lambs.
Kerry McCarthy

Bucktree ace
Excellent composition.
June 27th, 2023  
