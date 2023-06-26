Sign up
Previous
Photo 1231
Fence in the fog
We've had some foggy mornings lately. This farm used to have sheep grazing in the field but the work become too much for the elderly owner. I miss the lambs.
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
1
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1370
photos
109
followers
121
following
337% complete
View this month »
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
1231
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
25th June 2023 6:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
,
field
,
farm
,
barm
Bucktree
ace
Excellent composition.
June 27th, 2023
