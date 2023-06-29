Sign up
Photo 1232
After the rain
I took this the other morning in the field of wildflowers. Not sure if the droplets are from the fog or rain!
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
2
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1371
photos
109
followers
121
following
337% complete
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
1231
1232
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
25th June 2023 9:09am
Tags
flowers
,
raindrops
carol white
ace
Beautifully captured.Fav😊
June 30th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
so sweet
June 30th, 2023
