After the rain by mccarth1
Photo 1232

After the rain

I took this the other morning in the field of wildflowers. Not sure if the droplets are from the fog or rain!
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
337% complete

Beautifully captured.Fav😊
June 30th, 2023  
so sweet
June 30th, 2023  
