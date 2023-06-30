Sign up
Previous
Photo 1233
Lily after the rain
Just a quick shot from the backyard the other day.
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
3
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1372
photos
109
followers
121
following
337% complete
View this month »
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
1231
1232
1233
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th June 2023 10:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
raindrop
,
lily
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful especially with the rain drops ! fav
Not very accurate as I jumped from one ap to another - but mainly on Ribbet!
July 2nd, 2023
Babs
ace
So beautiful.
July 2nd, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful bloom.
July 2nd, 2023
