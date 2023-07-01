Sign up
Previous
Photo 1234
The Greens of Summer
This spot is on one of my favorite roads. It restores my inner peace every time!
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
5
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1373
photos
109
followers
121
following
338% complete
1227
1228
1229
1230
1231
1232
1233
1234
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st July 2023 8:37am
Tags
shed
,
ferns
,
corn crib
,
stonewall
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and lush looking and I like your composition.
July 3rd, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great capture. Love the rich green tones.
July 3rd, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a great capture of this beautiful peaceful scene. Love the pop of red.
July 3rd, 2023
*lynn
ace
so green and beautiful and peaceful
July 3rd, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Beautiful scene
July 3rd, 2023
