The Greens of Summer by mccarth1
The Greens of Summer

This spot is on one of my favorite roads. It restores my inner peace every time!
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
mittens (Marilyn)
So pretty and lush looking and I like your composition.
July 3rd, 2023  
Bucktree
Great capture. Love the rich green tones.
July 3rd, 2023  
Diana
Such a great capture of this beautiful peaceful scene. Love the pop of red.
July 3rd, 2023  
*lynn
so green and beautiful and peaceful
July 3rd, 2023  
Renee Salamon
Beautiful scene
July 3rd, 2023  
