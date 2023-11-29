Previous
Snowflakes by mccarth1
Snowflakes

This swan didn't seem at all bothered by the brief snow squall yesterday.
29th November 2023

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Linda Godwin
Beautiful with the perfect water droplets from his bill. Super !
November 29th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture!
November 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Lovely wintery capture
November 29th, 2023  
