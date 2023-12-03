Previous
Getting ready for the tightrope competition by mccarth1
Getting ready for the tightrope competition

It looked like this wren was practicing its tightrope balancing skills despite the rain! :)
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Linda Godwin
superb action dancer!
December 3rd, 2023  
Milanie ace
Your dof is perfect for this little guy
December 3rd, 2023  
