Previous
Photo 1268
Male Hooded Merganser
It's always such a challenge for me to get a shot of these birds. Today I was lucky to see a group of about 9 of them. This is heavily cropped but it's better than the backside shots I usually get as they paddle away furiously!
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Tags
hooded
,
merganser
