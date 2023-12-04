Previous
Male Hooded Merganser by mccarth1
Male Hooded Merganser

It's always such a challenge for me to get a shot of these birds. Today I was lucky to see a group of about 9 of them. This is heavily cropped but it's better than the backside shots I usually get as they paddle away furiously!
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Kerry McCarthy

