Marsh view by mccarth1
Photo 1295

Marsh view

I stopped at one of my favorite spots for a quick shot on this bright sunny day.
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Kerry McCarthy

Mags ace
Beautiful!
January 23rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful winter view, love the shadow of the tree on the snowy ground ! fav
January 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture with wonderful light and shadows.
January 23rd, 2024  
william wooderson
No risk of getting sunburn there! Fav
January 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the layering,
January 23rd, 2024  
