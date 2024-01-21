Previous
Waiting by mccarth1
Waiting

This little downy woodpecker was waiting patiently in the cold for a chance to get some suet. BOB
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Oh ! I know this was one of yours Kerry, - you have some beautiful bird captures and this one is no exception! Such a cute little bird in all that cold ! fav
January 22nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Exceptional beauty
January 22nd, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Terrific capture
January 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture!
January 22nd, 2024  
