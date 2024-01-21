Sign up
Previous
Photo 1294
Waiting
This little downy woodpecker was waiting patiently in the cold for a chance to get some suet. BOB
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
4
4
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1433
photos
116
followers
115
following
354% complete
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
19th January 2024 12:13pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
winter
,
downy woodpecker
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Oh ! I know this was one of yours Kerry, - you have some beautiful bird captures and this one is no exception! Such a cute little bird in all that cold ! fav
January 22nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Exceptional beauty
January 22nd, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Terrific capture
January 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
January 22nd, 2024
