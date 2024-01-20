Sign up
Previous
Photo 1293
Chillin'!
This female cardinal was evaluating the situation as the snow gently fell around her.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
5
4
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1432
photos
115
followers
114
following
354% complete
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
19th January 2024 2:08pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
cardinal
Phil Howcroft
ace
gorgeous , great photography
January 21st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw! Kerry - such a beautiful bird, pose and capture ! Ha!! quite a an attituce in that look ! fav
January 21st, 2024
Milanie
ace
Such beautiful light
January 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
Sweet shot!
January 21st, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful shot!
January 21st, 2024
