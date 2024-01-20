Previous
Chillin'! by mccarth1
Chillin'!

This female cardinal was evaluating the situation as the snow gently fell around her.
Kerry McCarthy


@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Phil Howcroft
gorgeous , great photography
January 21st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Aaw! Kerry - such a beautiful bird, pose and capture ! Ha!! quite a an attituce in that look ! fav
January 21st, 2024  
Milanie
Such beautiful light
January 21st, 2024  
Mags
Sweet shot!
January 21st, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Beautiful shot!
January 21st, 2024  
