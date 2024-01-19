Sign up
Previous
Photo 1292
Here's my "over the shoulder" look.
This Northern Flicker gave me both profile sides but wouldn't turn around for me! Oh well, I'll take what I can get.
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
8
9
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1431
photos
115
followers
114
following
353% complete
1285
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
Views
13
Comments
8
Fav's
9
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
19th January 2024 11:04am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
snowflakes
,
northern flicker
Steve Chappell
ace
Great capture!
January 19th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
He's gorgeous!
January 19th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet close up capture.
January 19th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw! isn't he gorgeous - - so nicely timed and captured Kerry ! fav
January 19th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Excellent photograph
January 19th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Stunning capture
January 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
Excellent shot! Love the feather details.
January 19th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
What a gorgeous capture!
January 19th, 2024
