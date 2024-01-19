Previous
Here's my "over the shoulder" look. by mccarth1
Here's my "over the shoulder" look.

This Northern Flicker gave me both profile sides but wouldn't turn around for me! Oh well, I'll take what I can get.
Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Kerry McCarthy
Steve Chappell
Great capture!
January 19th, 2024  
Islandgirl
He's gorgeous!
January 19th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
Sweet close up capture.
January 19th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Aaw! isn't he gorgeous - - so nicely timed and captured Kerry ! fav
January 19th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Excellent photograph
January 19th, 2024  
gloria jones
Stunning capture
January 19th, 2024  
Mags
Excellent shot! Love the feather details.
January 19th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
What a gorgeous capture!
January 19th, 2024  
