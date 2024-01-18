Sign up
Photo 1291
IMG_1487
I love the four seasons of where I live. Sometimes I have to remind myself that without the bitter cold of winter in Jan., I couldn't appreciate the cozy warmth of being home by the fire.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Rick
Great capture. Does look very cozy and it think the pup likes it too.
January 19th, 2024
