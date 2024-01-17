Previous
Brr! by mccarth1
I was happy to see a cardinal on this cold morning. I haven't seen many this winter. Lots of birds looking for food in this bitter weather.
Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Mags ace
Super closeup! Yes, my feeders are very busy now.
January 17th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
What a magnificent capture in the snow!
January 17th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely close..up. such a pretty bird ..
January 17th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Terrific capture. I don’t know how they survive in winter.
January 17th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful close up capture!
January 17th, 2024  
