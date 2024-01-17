Sign up
Previous
Photo 1290
Brr!
I was happy to see a cardinal on this cold morning. I haven't seen many this winter. Lots of birds looking for food in this bitter weather.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
5
4
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1429
photos
115
followers
115
following
353% complete
1283
1284
1285
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
17th January 2024 10:22am
Tags
snow
,
cardinal
Mags
ace
Super closeup! Yes, my feeders are very busy now.
January 17th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
What a magnificent capture in the snow!
January 17th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely close..up. such a pretty bird ..
January 17th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Terrific capture. I don’t know how they survive in winter.
January 17th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful close up capture!
January 17th, 2024
