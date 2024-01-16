Previous
Cold grackle by mccarth1
Photo 1289

Cold grackle

Well, winter has finally arrived along the shoreline. We got some snow, sleet and very cold temps. Not sure how this grackle feels about the snowy weather!
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
A lovely snowy scene with your grackle!
January 17th, 2024  
Beautiful under the snow!
January 17th, 2024  
Fabulous close-up
January 17th, 2024  
