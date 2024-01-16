Sign up
Previous
Photo 1289
Cold grackle
Well, winter has finally arrived along the shoreline. We got some snow, sleet and very cold temps. Not sure how this grackle feels about the snowy weather!
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
3
3
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1428
photos
114
followers
115
following
353% complete
View this month »
1282
1283
1284
1285
1286
1287
1288
1289
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
16th January 2024 9:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
grackle
Mags
ace
A lovely snowy scene with your grackle!
January 17th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful under the snow!
January 17th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous close-up
January 17th, 2024
