Pine Warbler surprise by mccarth1
Photo 1502

Pine Warbler surprise

I looked out the window and spotted this little Pine Warbler. It's not a bird I usually see in my yard. A nice surprise!
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Christine Sztukowski ace
So precious
November 13th, 2024  
Mags ace
Pretty capture!
November 13th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
So pretty!
November 13th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
so sweet
November 13th, 2024  
