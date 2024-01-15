Sign up
Previous
Photo 1288
On the move
While I was taking photos of some other birds this Belted Kingfisher zipped by. Not a great shot, but I'm always happy to see these birds. Their heads are so big compared to their bodies.
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
5
4
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1281
1282
1283
1284
1285
1286
1287
1288
Views
21
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
12th January 2024 4:37pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
kingfisher
,
belted
Larry Steager
ace
Beautiful.
January 16th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful capture of him flying!
January 16th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Getting a bullet kingfisher in flight is fantastic!!
January 16th, 2024
Barb
ace
I think it's totally great, Kerry! Wish I could get one even close to this of a bird in movement.
January 16th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wow! What an amazing closeup!
January 16th, 2024
