On the move by mccarth1
Photo 1288

On the move

While I was taking photos of some other birds this Belted Kingfisher zipped by. Not a great shot, but I'm always happy to see these birds. Their heads are so big compared to their bodies.
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Kerry McCarthy

Larry Steager ace
Beautiful.
January 16th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful capture of him flying!
January 16th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Getting a bullet kingfisher in flight is fantastic!!
January 16th, 2024  
Barb ace
I think it's totally great, Kerry! Wish I could get one even close to this of a bird in movement.
January 16th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wow! What an amazing closeup!
January 16th, 2024  
