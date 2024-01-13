Sign up
Photo 1287
Foggy morning
Quite the dreary start to the day! Recent storms have washed up lots of debris on the area's beaches. Many roads, basements, and yards have been flooded.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
2
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1426
photos
115
followers
115
following
352% complete
1280
1281
1282
1283
1284
1285
1286
1287
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th January 2024 8:57am
Tags
beach
,
fog
,
lighthouse
Corinne C
ace
Fog makes images look softer. A beautiful one here!
January 14th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
very atmospheric Kerry
January 14th, 2024
