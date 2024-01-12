Previous
Watch your back by mccarth1
Photo 1286

Watch your back

This Hooded Merganser cast a glance back to make sure I wasn't a danger.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Linda Godwin
Wonderful! You caught him just right!
January 13th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautifully captured!
January 13th, 2024  
