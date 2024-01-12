Sign up
Previous
Photo 1286
Watch your back
This Hooded Merganser cast a glance back to make sure I wasn't a danger.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
2
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1279
1280
1281
1282
1283
1284
1285
1286
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
12th January 2024 10:43am
Tags
water
,
bird
,
hooded merganser
Linda Godwin
Wonderful! You caught him just right!
January 13th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautifully captured!
January 13th, 2024
