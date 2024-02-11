Previous
Morning fog by mccarth1
Morning fog

Another shot from my travels in the fog.
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
william wooderson
How atmospheric in the enveloping mist. Fav
February 12th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous sight and capture with those wonderful tones on the ground.
February 12th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Brilliantly atmospheric
February 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
A beautiful capture!
February 12th, 2024  
