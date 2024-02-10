Previous
Foggy morning by mccarth1
Photo 1303

Foggy morning

It was extremely foggy Sat. morning.
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Olwynne
Beautiful capture. I love the misty sun
February 11th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Foggy but such a beautiful silhouette of the willow tree !
February 11th, 2024  
John
Wonderful foggy shot.
February 11th, 2024  
