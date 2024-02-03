Previous
Hallelujah, the sun finally returned! by mccarth1
Hallelujah, the sun finally returned!

A welcome sight! After 11 cloudy, gray days, the sun made its appearance.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Peter Dulis ace
so beautiful
February 4th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Great capture with the bird.
February 4th, 2024  
