Photo 1301
Bald Eagle on the move
I ate my lunch by a local lake today. I was delighted to see several eagles flying around. Unfortunately, they were too far away for sharp shots but here's one of the highly cropped shots.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
eagle
bald
immature bald eagle
