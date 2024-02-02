Previous
Bald Eagle on the move by mccarth1
Bald Eagle on the move

I ate my lunch by a local lake today. I was delighted to see several eagles flying around. Unfortunately, they were too far away for sharp shots but here's one of the highly cropped shots.
2nd February 2024

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
