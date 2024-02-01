Previous
Red-breasted Merganser by mccarth1
Red-breasted Merganser

Watched this merganser for a bit while he dove under the water and reappeared over and over.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Diana
Fabulous capture, what a great hairdo!
February 2nd, 2024  
Mags
Such an interesting duck. Lovely capture!
February 2nd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
His crest feathers are spectacular in your image, taken just right.
February 2nd, 2024  
Bucktree
Terrific capture.
February 2nd, 2024  
Peter Dulis
love it
February 2nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
So perfect, I love this capture
February 2nd, 2024  
Babs
Love the hairdo
February 2nd, 2024  
