Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1300
Red-breasted Merganser
Watched this merganser for a bit while he dove under the water and reappeared over and over.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
7
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1439
photos
118
followers
114
following
356% complete
View this month »
1293
1294
1295
1296
1297
1298
1299
1300
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
1st February 2024 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
red-breasted merganser
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture, what a great hairdo!
February 2nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Such an interesting duck. Lovely capture!
February 2nd, 2024
Linda Godwin
His crest feathers are spectacular in your image, taken just right.
February 2nd, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Terrific capture.
February 2nd, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
love it
February 2nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So perfect, I love this capture
February 2nd, 2024
Babs
ace
Love the hairdo
February 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close