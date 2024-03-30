Sign up
Previous
Photo 1327
Great Egret
I found a marsh with about a half dozen Great Egrets. They are such beautiful birds.
30th March 2024
30th Mar 24
5
4
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1466
photos
121
followers
114
following
363% complete
1320
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
30th March 2024 11:28am
feathers
,
marsh
,
great egret
Beverley
ace
Beautiful detail, gorgeous capture… love it!
March 31st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful capture love the detail in the feathers! fav
March 31st, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture with lovely clarity and detail.
March 31st, 2024
Linda Godwin
Fantastic he is showing his lovely tail feathers
March 31st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Super capture
March 31st, 2024
