Great Egret by mccarth1
Photo 1327

Great Egret

I found a marsh with about a half dozen Great Egrets. They are such beautiful birds.
30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

Kerry McCarthy

12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Beverley ace
Beautiful detail, gorgeous capture… love it!
March 31st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful capture love the detail in the feathers! fav
March 31st, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture with lovely clarity and detail.
March 31st, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Fantastic he is showing his lovely tail feathers
March 31st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Super capture
March 31st, 2024  
