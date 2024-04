Chillin'

I've loved turtles ever since I was a little kid. I had two, Myrtle and Yertle (back in the day when they were sold in pet stores). I fed them raw hamburger and loved watching them in the terrarium. One met an untimely death when it escaped the terrarium and got accidentally stepped on by a priest who was visiting my family. I was devastated and always unfairly blamed the poor priest! I'm sure he felt terrible!