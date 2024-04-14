Previous
Snowy egret on the move by mccarth1
Snowy egret on the move

Had the opportunity of watching several Snowy Egrets and Great Egrets while they moved around the marsh, looking for a meal.
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
